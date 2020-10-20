1/
Karen Wyatt
{ "" }
Karen Wyatt

Greenfield - Karen S. Wyatt died Oct 18, 2020 at her home. She retired from Roll Coater- Arvin Industries in 1999. She is survived by her husband Paul Wyatt; sons: Brett (Jean) & Matt Caldwell; step-children: Matthew Wyatt & Wendy Wyatt-Wildey; 5 grandchildren: 4 step-grandchildren: brother: Charles Ray (Sherry) Stultz;

Services: 1:00 pm, Thurs, Oct 22, 2020 at Seals Funeral Home, Fortville. Calling: Thurs, Oct 22, 2020 from 11 am until service time. Burial: Gravel Lawn Cemetery, Fortville.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Seals Funeral Home
OCT
22
Service
01:00 PM
Seals Funeral Home
