Karen Wyatt

Greenfield - Karen S. Wyatt died Oct 18, 2020 at her home. She retired from Roll Coater- Arvin Industries in 1999. She is survived by her husband Paul Wyatt; sons: Brett (Jean) & Matt Caldwell; step-children: Matthew Wyatt & Wendy Wyatt-Wildey; 5 grandchildren: 4 step-grandchildren: brother: Charles Ray (Sherry) Stultz;
Services: 1:00 pm, Thurs, Oct 22, 2020 at Seals Funeral Home, Fortville. Calling: Thurs, Oct 22, 2020 from 11 am until service time. Burial: Gravel Lawn Cemetery, Fortville.
