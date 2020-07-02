1/1
Karl Brush
1932 - 2020
Karl Brush

Karl E Brush was born on April 12, 1932, a child of Charles S. Brush and Blanche E. (Stout) Brush near Jasonville, Indiana. His brothers were Otis and Murl.

He attended Bogle grade school, Coalmont Junior high school, and Jasonville high school. He entered Purdue University in 1951 and graduated in 1959 with a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. During the gap of 1953 and 1956 he worked at a TV station in Bloomington, Indiana. During this period, he also spent two years in the U.S. Army with service in Germany. In 1959, he was at P.R. Mallory for two years as a junior engineer. In 1961 he was employed by the U.S. Naval Avionics Facility in Indianapolis, where he worked for 30 years as a project engineer. During this time, he worked on manufacture, testing and launch of a U.S. Navy satellite and a variety of electronic equipment for U.S. Naval Aircraft and ships. He received a master's degree in Engineering in 1972.

He married Carol Ann Habermeier in 1962. They lived the remainder of their lives in Indianapolis. He traveled extensively in his work and with Carol for recreation.

At one time after Karl retired, Carol took a year off from school and they traveled in a 5th wheel trailer. After Carol retired in 1992, they spent winters in Green Valley, Arizona for about 15 years. Green Valley is south of Tucson, Arizona.

Visitation for Karl will be Tuesday July 7th, from 1pm to 3pm at Flanner Buchanan-Memorial Park. Funeral service will be Wednesday, July 8th, at 11am at Flanner Buchanan-Memorial Park. Entombment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Terre Haute on Wednesday July 8th, at 2pm.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
JUL
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
JUL
8
Entombment
02:00 PM
Roselawn Cemetery
1 entry
July 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Glad to have known you.
Pam Sapoff
Friend
