Karl Edward Keever
Indianapolis - Karl Edward Keever passed away on March 7, 2020 at the age of 73. He was born in Indianapolis on February 13, 1947 to his parents, Jerry and Ann (Thompson) Keever. Karl served his country honorably in the US Navy and was a warehouse worker at Ft. Benjamin Harrison during his career. He was a member of the American Legion Post #34.
Karl was preceded in death by his wife, Rita S. Keever, whom he married on December 28, 1972. He is survived by his children, Sara Ferris (Matthew) and Eddie Keever (Megan); grandchildren: Haley, Susannah, James, and Daniel Ferris and Shaughnessy, Kate and Nolan Keever; and siblings: Steve Keever (Roberta), Linda LaBerteaux (Paul) and Joe Keever (Joni).
Friends may call from 10am until 12 Noon, Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. Matthew Catholic Church (4100 E. 56th Street, Indianapolis), where funeral services will follow beginning at Noon. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2020