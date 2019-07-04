|
Karl J. Kampovsky
Sherman, TX - Karl Jon Kampovsky, age 78, born on October 7, 1940 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Karl and Harriet Kampovsky died peacefully on Saturday evening, June 29, 2019, in Sherman, Texas.
Karl graduated from George Washington High school class of 1958 in Indianapolis. He worked varies jobs that included factory work, cooking and picture framing before retiring in 1998.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Georgia Mosley whom he met in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1978, his sons Karl and Kurt Kampovsky and his brother Kurt Kampovsky and his sister Kiski E Miller.
Karl enjoyed cooking, jazz, history, reading, video racing car games and he had a great passion for fishing which his vast collections of fishing poles, tackle and lures will attest too.
Another one of his passions was cat rescue. Our cats were a joy and a comfort for him during his illness while at home these past months. A memorial donation in Karl's name may be submitted to the Humane Society of North Texas at web: [email protected]
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 4, 2019