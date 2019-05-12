Services
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 353-6101
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kasey Sherlock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kasey L. Sherlock


1984 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kasey L. Sherlock Obituary
Kasey L. Sherlock

Indianapolis - 34, passed away on April 29th, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. She was born on June 29th, 1984 in Indianapolis, IN. She is proceeded in death by her Mother - Sonya Sherlock. She is survived by her Daughter - Milah Young, Father - Jerry Sherlock, Sisters - Whitney McCullough, Stephanie Harber, Brother - John Hartzog II. Memorial Services will be on Saturday, May 18th at 4 pm at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary with visitation starting at 3 pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now