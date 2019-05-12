|
Kasey L. Sherlock
Indianapolis - 34, passed away on April 29th, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. She was born on June 29th, 1984 in Indianapolis, IN. She is proceeded in death by her Mother - Sonya Sherlock. She is survived by her Daughter - Milah Young, Father - Jerry Sherlock, Sisters - Whitney McCullough, Stephanie Harber, Brother - John Hartzog II. Memorial Services will be on Saturday, May 18th at 4 pm at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary with visitation starting at 3 pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 12, 2019