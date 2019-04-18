|
|
Katharine (Kak, Katie) Wilson Gaither
- - Katharine (Kak, Katie) Wilson Gaither was born during a snowstorm on February 20 1917 in Rural Jackson County, to Marcellus and Julia Wilson. Kak, a nickname given her by her nephew who couldn't pronounce her name, was the youngest of Mart and Julia's five girls. The family moved to Crothersville when she was very young, and it was there she grew up and attended school. She graduated from Crothersville High School in 1935, and went to business school in Seymour, Indiana, riding the "Old Interurban," as she liked to say. Soon after graduating from business school, she moved to Indianapolis, and stayed for the rest of her life. She had several jobs in her early years in Indianapolis, including working for the Public Service Commission, and as Guy Wainwright's secretary at Diamond Chain Company. In 1957 she began a new job that defined her career, and of which she was most proud. She became secretary to Frank M. McHale, at McHale Cook and Welch law firm, now known as Bingham Greenebaum Doll LLP. Mr. McHale always called her Katie, so that was the name most of her professional friends used. She had many colorful and interesting stories about working for Mr. McHale - many not fit for print! She would tell stories of being the one who managed his accounts, was his gatekeeper, bought his wife's Christmas presents, and even bought his BVDs! She was truly much more than his secretary, she was his trusted friend, and she reveled in that position until his death in January of 1975. She continued as personnel director of the firm until her retirement in January 1985. Although Katharine had no natural children, over the years she had many kids whom she nurtured and loved and supported. In no small way, she had an impact on the lives of so many people that it is impossible to name them all. However, included in that lucky group are her special niece, Sharon Baxter, and many other nieces and nephews, Bryan Sponsler and wife Cathy, and their sons Dakota, Ross and John, Randy and Sheryl Royalty, and their sons Dustin and Danny, Mary Ann and Brent Waymire, and their children Brian and Nicole, Joe and Charlene Humphrey, and their children Jolene and Josh. She was affectionately known to the younger generations as Grammy Kak. Services are Saturday April 20, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. noon at Edgewood United Methodist Church, 1820 E. Epler Ave., Indianapolis, IN. 46227. Visitation will be at the church from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Rev. Paul Wagner will be officiating. Burial will be at Cruthersville, IN. Cemetery. Greiner Funeral Home, 2005 North 13th Street, Terre Haute, IN 47804 were entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.greinerfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 18, 2019