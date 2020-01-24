|
Katherine A. Heim
Gallatin Tennessee formerly Speedway IN - Katherine A. Heim, 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep, January 23, 2020. She was a loving Homemaker to her family. She was also a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church and American Legion Post #500 Auxiliary. Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, George Heim. She is survived by her children, Mike Heim, Patty (David) Maves, Dale (Tami) Heim, Donna (John) Sperring, Mark (Lauren) Heim, Chrissie (Kevin) Wolfe and Laurie (Jeff) Eller; living brothers and sister, Joe (Ceil) Belligan, John (Winona) Belligan, Mike (Diana) Neirink and Rose Lohaus; 21 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Services are 2pm Thursday January 30, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway with Visitation 11am-2pm before the Service. Burial will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Christopher Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020