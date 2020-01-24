Services
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
For more information about
Katherine Heim
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Heim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine A. Heim


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine A. Heim Obituary
Katherine A. Heim

Gallatin Tennessee formerly Speedway IN - Katherine A. Heim, 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep, January 23, 2020. She was a loving Homemaker to her family. She was also a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church and American Legion Post #500 Auxiliary. Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, George Heim. She is survived by her children, Mike Heim, Patty (David) Maves, Dale (Tami) Heim, Donna (John) Sperring, Mark (Lauren) Heim, Chrissie (Kevin) Wolfe and Laurie (Jeff) Eller; living brothers and sister, Joe (Ceil) Belligan, John (Winona) Belligan, Mike (Diana) Neirink and Rose Lohaus; 21 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Services are 2pm Thursday January 30, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway with Visitation 11am-2pm before the Service. Burial will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Christopher Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
Download Now