Flanner Buchanan – Zionsville
105 W Pine St
Zionsville, IN 46077
(317) 873-3366
Katherine Angelopolous passed away March 14, 2020. She grew up in the Military Park neighborhood and was a 1946 graduate of Manuel High School. Katherine worked for 15 years as an assistant buyer for H.P. Wasson Co. and continued her sales career at Kirles Jewelers treating all in her kind and gentle manner.

Katherine was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral and Ladies Philoptochos Society. Katherine's parents both immigrated from Greece in 1915, making her part of the First Generation of Greek Americans.

She is preceded in death by sisters Mildred and Aglaia (Peter) Kirles; and brothers Angelo and Jimmie. Katherine is survived by nephews George (Cynthia) Kirles and their children Gwen, Ted, Maggie (Cameron) Huffman; and Pete (Cindy) Kirles and their children Kristina (Nick) Walden, Chris (Courtney), Kaitlin (Dr. John) Emhardt.

The family wishes to express deep appreciation to all at Heartland Hospice, especially Gloria and Sal, Clarity Care Givers, Senior Home Companions and Forum at the Crossing.

Being a sister of two of Indianapolis' greatest sports writers, Angelo and Jimmie, Katherine was an avid reader and always aware of events. She would want us all to remember to practice the new elbow bump "handshake".

Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
