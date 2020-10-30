Or Copy this URL to Share

Katherine Calvert



Ingalls - Katherine L. Calvert died on Fri, Oct 30, 2020. She was a Pentecostal minister and also owner of Calvert Bait and Tackle.



Katherine is survived by a niece, a nephew and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Earl, father Richard E. Cordell, mother Nettie M. Johnson, stepfather Normal Johnson and brother Bobby Johnson.



Services: Mon, Nov 2, 2020 6:00 pm at Seals Funeral Home, Fortville. Calling: Mon, Nov 2nd from 4 pm til time of service at Seals Funeral Home. Burial: 1:00 pm at Gravel Lawn Cemetery, Fortville, Tues, Nov 3rd









