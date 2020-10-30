1/
Katherine Calvert
{ "" }
Katherine Calvert

Ingalls - Katherine L. Calvert died on Fri, Oct 30, 2020. She was a Pentecostal minister and also owner of Calvert Bait and Tackle.

Katherine is survived by a niece, a nephew and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Earl, father Richard E. Cordell, mother Nettie M. Johnson, stepfather Normal Johnson and brother Bobby Johnson.

Services: Mon, Nov 2, 2020 6:00 pm at Seals Funeral Home, Fortville. Calling: Mon, Nov 2nd from 4 pm til time of service at Seals Funeral Home. Burial: 1:00 pm at Gravel Lawn Cemetery, Fortville, Tues, Nov 3rd




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Seals Funeral Home
NOV
2
Service
06:00 PM
Seals Funeral Home
NOV
3
Burial
01:00 PM
Gravel Lawn Cemetery
