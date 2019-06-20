Services
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Bargersville - 81, passed away June 18, 2019. She was born July 30, 1937 to the late Willie Dayton and Dorothy Pearl Cook. Sue was a graduate of Arsenal Technical High School. She married Glenn Condra, October 29, 1955, and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Sue was a former Girl Scout Leader for Troop #792 and O.E.S. member. She enjoyed traveling, quilting, gardening, but most importantly spending time with family and hosting family gatherings.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers, Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. with funeral services there Monday at 10:00 a.m.

Sue is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Glenn Condra; 4 children, Kim Wilson, Ronald Condra (Cheryl), Tammy Cornelius (Randy) and Bobett Condra; sister, Deborah Phipps (Mike); 14 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Demona Jordan. www.shirleybrothers.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 20, 2019
