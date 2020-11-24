1/1
Katherine F. Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine F. Davis

Indianapolis - Katherine F. "Kay" Davis, 90, Indianapolis, passed away November 23, 2020. Mrs. Davis was born June 3, 1930, in Chicago, to Irish immigrants Michael and Margaret (Lonergan) Walsh.

Kay grew up in Chicago and married the late John Edward Davis. The family resided in South Bend for a number of years prior to relocating to Indianapolis. A devout Catholic, she was a faithful member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Kay also enjoyed various crafts, but her favorite hobby was her family. The mother of eight children, she was the consummate mother who tirelessly chauffeured, helped with homework, cooked, and cheered on all of her children and grandchildren from the sidelines of their sporting events. She will be fondly remembered by a loving family and many friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Mary, Theresa, and Eileen.

Survivors include her children, John (Terry), Diane, Kathy (Corby) Allen, Joe (Tammy), Tom, Bill (Amy), Rick (Tricia) Cary (Lisa); 21 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 2 to 7 p.m., at the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in St. Jude Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Those attending will be required to wear masks at all times and respectfully practice physical distancing. The funeral home is limited to 50 people at any one time presently. The Mass will be livestreamed on the O'Riley Facebook page, by visiting https://www.facebook.com/orileyfuneralhome/. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church or to Roncalli High School. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved