Katherine F. Davis
Indianapolis - Katherine F. "Kay" Davis, 90, Indianapolis, passed away November 23, 2020. Mrs. Davis was born June 3, 1930, in Chicago, to Irish immigrants Michael and Margaret (Lonergan) Walsh.
Kay grew up in Chicago and married the late John Edward Davis. The family resided in South Bend for a number of years prior to relocating to Indianapolis. A devout Catholic, she was a faithful member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Kay also enjoyed various crafts, but her favorite hobby was her family. The mother of eight children, she was the consummate mother who tirelessly chauffeured, helped with homework, cooked, and cheered on all of her children and grandchildren from the sidelines of their sporting events. She will be fondly remembered by a loving family and many friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Mary, Theresa, and Eileen.
Survivors include her children, John (Terry), Diane, Kathy (Corby) Allen, Joe (Tammy), Tom, Bill (Amy), Rick (Tricia) Cary (Lisa); 21 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 2 to 7 p.m., at the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in St. Jude Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Those attending will be required to wear masks at all times and respectfully practice physical distancing. The funeral home is limited to 50 people at any one time presently. The Mass will be livestreamed on the O'Riley Facebook page, by visiting https://www.facebook.com/orileyfuneralhome/
. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church or to Roncalli High School. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com
to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.