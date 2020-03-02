|
|
Katherine Gannon McBroom
Indianapolis - Katherine Louise Gannon McBroom, 96, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020 after a long and fulfilling life.
Per her wishes, there will be a private family service on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Murphy-Parks Funeral Service, 703 S. Harrison Street, Shelbyville, IN 46176.
In lieu of flowers, she requested that donations be made to the Indiana School for the Deaf or to Breast Cancer through the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020