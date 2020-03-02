Services
Murphy Parks Funeral Service
703 S Harrison St
Shelbyville, IN 46176
(317) 398-6697
Katherine Gannon McBroom


1924 - 2020
Katherine Gannon McBroom

Indianapolis - Katherine Louise Gannon McBroom, 96, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020 after a long and fulfilling life.

Per her wishes, there will be a private family service on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Murphy-Parks Funeral Service, 703 S. Harrison Street, Shelbyville, IN 46176.

In lieu of flowers, she requested that donations be made to the Indiana School for the Deaf or to Breast Cancer through the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
