Katherine Jean Thomson, age 56, passed away on April 18, 2019 at her home in Palmetto, just outside of Atlanta, GA.
Kathy was born on July 13, 1962 in Indianapolis to her parents Ernest & Leta Ellett. She earned her degree in Education from Indiana University and had a wonderful teaching career for a number of years before devoting herself full-time to raising her two daughters. Kathy was very creative; in her free time she loved to draw, as well as write novels, short stories & poems. Kathy was a loving mother to her two children and her two cats, Lilly & Swiper. She was a smart and funny person who cared deeply for her loved ones and will be sorely missed.
Kathy is survived by her two daughters, Kristy & Stephanie Thomson; her previous husband and father of her children, John Thomson; as well as her sisters Rosemary Somerville & Carol Anderson.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Glossbrenner Mansion in Indianapolis, Indiana for close friends and family. If you would like to attend, please reach out to John, Kristy, or Stephanie Thomson for an invitation.
Should family and friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to ASPCA to help rescue animals, a passion of Kathy's.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 4, 2019