Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Gothic Chapel
Crown Hill Cemetery
Indianapolis, IN
Katherine Manning


1952 - 2019
Katherine Manning Obituary
Katherine Manning

Indianapolis - Katherine (Penny) M. Manning of Camby, IN passed away on July 29th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Tom B. Manning, Jr. and her mother, Jeanetta P. Mitchell. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca and her husband Fred, 2 grandchildren, Jordan and Ryan and her sister, Susan M. Allison.

Services will be held at the Gothic Chapel at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, IN on August 9th at 10am with burial to follow afterwards.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Ferdinand which is a thoroughbred rescue group for which she was a volunteer for 7 years.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 8, 2019
