Katherine V. Roether
Indianapolis - 93, died of the COVID-19 virus on April 16, 2020 in Indianapolis. Her loved ones celebrate her life! She was born on April 10, 1927 to Peter and Haedee Weich, Cincinnati, Ohio, the third youngest of 12 children. Katherine graduated from Western Hills High School and worked as a switchboard operator before marrying William W. McKimmie in 1947. They had three children in Cincinnati before moving to upstate New York, Seattle and then Indianapolis. She was a loving mother, wonderful cook, bowled on leagues for many years and collected bells and antiques. When her children were older, her interest in decorating led her to work in a fabric store where she enjoyed helping customers select material and measuring for drapes in their homes.
In 1981, Katherine married Robert H. Roether, Cincinnati, and the couple resided there until moving to Indianapolis in 1994. Robert passed away in 2008. She moved to assisted living in 2010, and resided at Westminster Village North's long-term care facility when she passed away.
Katherine is survived by her children, Kathy McKimmie, Indianapolis, and Tim McKimmie, New Mexico. Her son, Bill McKimmie, Seattle, died in 2002. He and his wife Donna, who passed away in 2012, gave Katherine two beautiful grandchildren, Heather and Jessica McKimmie, both of Seattle, who visited her recently and brought her much joy. Heather and her husband, Jeff Peterson, gave her the excitement of being the great-grandmother, Ggma, of Dahlia and Linnea Peterson. Other surviving family members include Katherine's brother, Dick Welch, Florida; and many nieces and nephews. Her family will celebrate her life in private at a later time. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020