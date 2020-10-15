1/
Kathleen Ann "Kathy" McGraw
Kathleen "Kathy" Ann McGraw

Indianapolis - Kathleen "Kathy" Ann McGraw, 70, of Indianapolis, passed away on October 15, 2020.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the funeral home, with visitation from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at Orchard Hill Cemetery.

