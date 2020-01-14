|
Kathleen "Kathy" Delores Collier McCord
Indianapolis - Kathleen "Kathy" Delores Collier McCord, age 72, died on Monday, January 6, 2020. She was born January 31, 1947, in Nashville, TN to William A. Collier, Sr. and Grace Mae Young Collier, who preceded her in death, along with her beloved husband of 48 years, Jerry McCord, III. After graduating from Pearl High School in 1965, she received a B.A. in English from Fisk University and a M.A. in Education from Indiana University. She was a beloved educator for 34 years as English Department Chair and Honors English Coordinator (Washington Township). After retirement she volunteered at Eastern Star Elementary School and School 43. She was a member of the Washington Township Education Association, Assoc. for Supervision & Curriculum Development, Fisk University Alumni, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Senior Saints, The Quettes, The Literary Club, and Delta Kappa Gamma Honorary Society.
She is survived by two devoted sons, Tony of Indianapolis and Jerry, IV (Bridget) and granddaughter, Lauren McCord, of Atlanta, GA; sister-in-law, Cheryl McCord Acklin and two nieces, Skyler and son, Kylen, and Camryn Acklin of Nashville, TN; and adoring siblings, (Rev. Dr.) Karen Collier, Debbie (Renard) Hirsch; William (Flo) Collier of Nashville, TN, and (Rev. Dr.) Cody (Sharon) Collier of Kansas City, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews and dear family friends, including Jennifer Williams and Nancy Bridgeforth.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with "Ivy Beyond the Wall" Services at 12:30 p.m., with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Lavenia & Summers, 5811 East 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218. In lieu of flowers, please make charitable contributions in Kathy's memory to the American Diabetes Association, the Leukemia Foundation, or Fisk University
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020