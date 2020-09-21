Kathleen Doyle
Zionsville - Kathleen Doyle, 67, passed away on September 16, 2020. Kathy spent most of her adult life in Dayton, OH where she retired as a Special Ed Teacher from Middletown City Schools. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Marion College in Indianapolis; a Masters in Education/Instructional Systems Technology from IU Bloomington and a Certification in Special Ed from the University of Dayton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Matthew and Gertrude Doyle. Survivors include sisters, Rosemary Killilea, Loretta (Jerry) Tennery, Martha (Leo) Kinast and Dotti (Jim) Baxter and 11 nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian burial at 11:30am Friday, October 2, 2020 @ St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Zionsville, IN with calling at the church prior beginning at 9:30 am. Masks required. Memorials include Catholic Masses or Alzheimer's Association
of Central Indiana. Full obituary at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com