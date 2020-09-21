1/
Kathleen Doyle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Doyle

Zionsville - Kathleen Doyle, 67, passed away on September 16, 2020. Kathy spent most of her adult life in Dayton, OH where she retired as a Special Ed Teacher from Middletown City Schools. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Marion College in Indianapolis; a Masters in Education/Instructional Systems Technology from IU Bloomington and a Certification in Special Ed from the University of Dayton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Matthew and Gertrude Doyle. Survivors include sisters, Rosemary Killilea, Loretta (Jerry) Tennery, Martha (Leo) Kinast and Dotti (Jim) Baxter and 11 nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian burial at 11:30am Friday, October 2, 2020 @ St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Zionsville, IN with calling at the church prior beginning at 9:30 am. Masks required. Memorials include Catholic Masses or Alzheimer's Association of Central Indiana. Full obituary at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 21 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Calling hours
09:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved