Kathleen Duffin
1930 - 2020
Kathleen Duffin

Carmel - Kathleen M. Duffin, 90, of Carmel, passed away August 25, 2020. She was born May 1, 1930 in Indianapolis, daughter of Edward N. and Kathleen (Clendenning) Riley.

Survivors include children, John (Kathy), Linda (Jerry), Maureen (Clint), Mark (Jannet) and Carlene; 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will gather on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4-7 pm in Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel.

Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to read Kathleen's complete obituary and share a memory.

Bussell Family Funerals Carmel-Westfield is privileged to assist the family in arrangements.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bussell Family Funerals
Funeral services provided by
Bussell Family Funerals
1621 E. Greyhound Pass
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 587-2001
