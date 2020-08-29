Kathleen Duffin
Carmel - Kathleen M. Duffin, 90, of Carmel, passed away August 25, 2020. She was born May 1, 1930 in Indianapolis, daughter of Edward N. and Kathleen (Clendenning) Riley.
Survivors include children, John (Kathy), Linda (Jerry), Maureen (Clint), Mark (Jannet) and Carlene; 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will gather on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4-7 pm in Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel.
