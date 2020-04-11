|
|
Kathleen Fischer Probst
Indianapolis - Kathleen Fischer Probst, 95, Indianapolis, passed away on Friday, April 10. She was born in Glenwood, Minnesota on May 23, 1924 to William H. and Oline E. (Hegg) Fischer. Kathleen Fischer grew up in Glenwood, MN, located on Lake Minnewaska. From the age of 5, Kathleen was a girl who had a dream to become a professional figure skater. Although she never had a formal lesson, she worked hard, learned from other skaters, and made her dream come true by auditioning and being selected to join the prestigious Shipstads and Johnson Ice Follies based in Minneapolis, MN in 1944. She performed in principal cities all across the US from Seattle to Madison Square Gardens. Kathleen continued to skate throughout her life with the Indianapolis Winter Club until the age of 82.
After her skating career, Kathleen married Gerald W. Probst from Morris, MN who was a Navy veteran of WWII. They lived in Minneapolis while he completed his Ph.D.
in biochemistry at the University of Minnesota and then moved to Indianapolis where Dr. Probst began his career with Eli Lilly and Company. They celebrated 62 years of marriage on August 18, 2008. They are the parents of Gregory S. (Karen), Douglas E. (Lynda), Michael J. Probst, and Jennifer (John) Connor; nine grandchildren: Matthew and Kristen, Bradley (Erma), Suzanne and David, Kyle and Erik Probst, Katelyn and Grace Connor; and two great grandchildren Gabe and Jude Probst. Kathleen is predeceased by her husband Gerald W. Probst who passed
away on October 5, 2008.
Mrs. Probst was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She had a deep love for her family which was a great source of pride and joy to her. She was never happier than being surrounded by her family during the holidays, family dinners and get togethers. She enjoyed entertaining, always set a beautiful table and was a gracious hostess.
Mrs. Probst was also an accomplished oil and water color artist with her favorite subject matter being flowers, many from her own garden. She took art lessons for many years at the Broad Ripple Art Center. She also was a docent at the James Whitcomb Riley Home and a member of Alpha Theta Latreian.
Mrs. Probst was a member of St. Lawrence and Our Lady of Mt Carmel parishes. Hers was a life formed by faith and virtue and it showed in everything she did. Kathleen was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. She was a kind, caring and gracious person. She possessed a remarkable quality for cheerfulness, a sense of the positive and a gift of inner happiness which animated her spirit and endeared her to family, friends, and acquaintances alike. She was a beloved figure and was able to bring happiness to others simply by smiling and being happy herself. No words can adequately describe how much she will be missed, our dear beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at both Wellbrooke of Westfield and Wellbrooke of Carmel for the care they provided Kathleen during her final years and also to the St. Francis Ministry at St. Maria Goretti Parish for their extraordinary prayers during this time.
Arrangements are being made by Leppert Mortuary and Crematory. A private ceremony is planned with interment at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later time. To share a memory or condolence, please visit
www.LeppertMortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish, the Broad Ripple Art Center or .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020