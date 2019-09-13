|
Kathleen J. (Katie) O'Gara White
Indianapolis - INDIANAPOLIS- 87 passed away September 11, 2019. She was born September 9, 1932, to the late Thomas and Margaret McGinley O'Gara. Katie was a 1950 graduate of St. Mary's Academy. She received her Nursing Diploma from St. Vincent's School of Nursing, her Bachelor's Degree from Marian College and her Master's Degree from Indiana University. Katie married Leo F. White, September 1, 1956, and he preceded her in death June 12, 2000.
Katie spent more than 35 years teaching hundreds of nurses at St. Vincent School of Nursing and Indiana University School of Nursing in her specialty - maternity nursing. Even after her retirement in 1997, Katie continued to mold students by volunteering to tutor those who needed additional assistance.
Katie was a member of St. Therese of the Infant Jesus (Little Flower) parish for more than 50 years. She was a member of the perpetual adoration group at Little Flower for many years. She chaired festival booths, served on the Board of Education, prepared food for funeral luncheons, and delivered the Holy Eucharist to sick parishioners and family during their illnesses.
Katie was a lifelong caregiver who selflessly gave of her time and talent to many including her husband, daughter, sisters, brothers and others. Family meant everything to her. Nothing made her happier than spending time with family!
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. (Rosary at 7:30 p.m.) at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Therese of the Infant Jesus (Little Flower) Catholic Church, 4720 E. 13th St., with visitation one-hour prior at the church.
Katie is survived by her children, Mary Margaret Curren (Scott), Colleen Allgood (Fred), Patrick White (Rhonda), Michael White, (Jessie), Kathleen Foley (Mark), Maureen Battles (Michael), Kevin White (Amy), Sean White (Stephanie), Kelly White, Brian White (Courtney), Thomas White (Andrea) and Ann Land (Chris); 37 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law Jeanne O'Gara, Joanie White and Kathy White. Katie was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Brendon Matthew Curren and Mary Kathleen Foley; siblings and their spouses, Mary Agnes "Aggie" (Bill) Branson, Kathleen Anne O'Gara, Charles (Normie) O'Gara, Margaret Ann "Gitzie" (Tucker) Reckley, Thomas O'Gara and Rita Mae (Dick) Mayer; sisters-in-law and their spouses, Mary Patricia White, Dora (Jim) Fralich and Lillian (Jerry) Forestal; and brothers-in-law, Joseph and Kevin White.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Little Flower, Scecina Memorial High School, 5000 Nowland Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219, or the AOH-Katie White Scholarship c/o Chuck McGinley, 1525 N. Downey, Indianapolis, IN 46219-3036.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019