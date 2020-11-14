Kathleen Lambert Wishner
Pasadena, CA -
(June 11, 1943 -
November 8, 2020)
…a life well lived
Bill Wishner sadly reports that Kathy passed away at home in in his loving arms Nov. 8th from an aggressive large cell lymphoma. Kathy was known for her intellect, professionalism and caring for others throughout her life.
Kathy grew up near Modesto, California and attended California State University, San Francisco (BA), University of California, San Francisco (PhD) and the University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine (MD). She was Board Certified in Pediatrics and Pediatric Endocrinology. Kathy practiced at the City of Hope National Medical Center, private practice in Pasadena and finally as Senior Medical Director at Eli Lilly and Company until her retirement. Kathy was a committed volunteer at the American Diabetes Association
and recognized for her work with children with diabetes. Among her many accomplishments Kathy served as President of the ADA (1994-5) and received the Banting Medal of Service from the ADA in 1995.
Kathy was very special to her family and friends. She was married to and best friends with her husband Bill for 47 years. She was a loving mother to four boys… Jeffrey Marc, Jeffrey John, Glenn Eric and Michael Lambert. She was grandmother to six grandchildren and one great grandchild. She will be missed.
Donations in her honor can be made to the City of Hope at https://ourhope.cityofhope.org/campaign/in-loving-memory-of-kathleen-wishner/c310622
or the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center https://giveto.usc.edu