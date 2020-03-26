Resources
Carmel - 76, passed away March 24, 2020. She was born September 10, 1943 in Westchester, PA to Joseph and Marie Conners. After earning her Associate's degree in Accounting, she worked for US Leisure throughout the country beginning in Pottstown, PA as a production supervisor. After transferring to Riverside, CA, she moved into the Office Managers position. Sandy came to Indiana in 1990 and began a career at Holdsworth North America a textile manufacturer as Distribution Manager which she retired from in 2008. Sandy was well known by family and friend for her creative crafts she made for them during the holidays and birthdays,

She is survived by her husband, Rocco J. Liott; sons, Larry (Gail) Melochick and Michael Melochick; daughter, Christa Conrad (Bruce, deceased); grandchildren, Ryan Conrad and Emily Grace Melochick; and sister, Judith Eglington. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joseph and James Conners; and sister, Faith Wagg.

Services will be held privately.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
