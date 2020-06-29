Kathleen Marie Seal



Franklin - Kathleen Marie Seal passed away after a brief illness on June 24 surrounded by her family.



Kathy (Kat) was born February 20, 1959 in Indianapolis, the second of six children, to



Thomas W. Seal and Maureen (Murphy) Seal. She graduated from Center Grove High School in 1977 where she ran track and played trumpet in the marching band. Kathy attended college and received an Associate Degree in Surgical Technology while employed full time. Kathy was employed by (then) Johnson County Memorial Hospital as a Certified Surgical Tech for 24 years until retirement.



She loved reading, history, antiques, and family get-togethers. She enjoyed yearly trips to the Boundary Waters with friends and kept journals and pictures of their trips. She made her lifetime dream of going to Ireland come true and made the trip with family members where she met her cousin and pen pal from childhood. Kathy loved Nature and animals. She was particularly fond of her beloved cat Raoul (Momma), who lived to be 21, and her dogs Tiny, Pepper, Bailey, and Maya.



Kathy was predeceased by her father, Thomas W. Seal, her grandparents Charles and Margaret Murphy, and William and Margaret Seal. She is survived by her mother, Maureen Seal Eaton, and her siblings; John Seal (Beckey), Karen Seal, Daniel Seal (Geri), Colleen Seal (Marge Abels), Diane Noel (Mike) and many lifelong friends.



No service is planned at this time but a Memorial/Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Kathy's name may be made to Brown County Humane Society, 128 S. State Road 135, Nashville, IN 47448.









