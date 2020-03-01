|
|
Kathleen (Kathy) Orr Mendenhall
76, died peacefully on Feb 24, 2020. Born to the late Fredrick & Gladys Orr, Jan 13, 1944. Kathy was a devout believer, devoted mother, caregiver & constant friend. She was fiercely loyal, with a wicked sense of humor & a servant's heart. Preceded in death by her brother Stanley Orr. Survived by four children: Augustus; Cole (Sarah); Meghan; & Burke. 3 grandchildren: Gigi, Ty & Hope. Service: Sat., Mar. 7, at 5:30PM, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntington, with a gathering following. Memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor Indpls.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020