Kathleen Perry
Indianapolis - Kathleen Alice (Kaye) Fleenor Perry was born March 19, 1925. She passed on Monday, November 23, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother; sisters Dorothy Elizabeth Johnson and Helen Annabell Prince; and brothers Paul Eugene Fleenor, Robert Edward Fleenor, and Gerald L. Fleenor.
Kaye is survived by her two children Beverly Kaye Raspenti (Richard) and Frederick Thomas Perry (John Negley); one brother Darrel Russell Fleenor (Wanda); three grandchildren Laura Kay Greif (Wade), Jennifer Lynn Willis, and Kristopher Todd Johnson (Leah); and six great-grandchildren Justice and Alyssa Willis; and Chyan, Aiden, Adelynn, and Kielah Johnson.
Visitation will be Friday December 4 from 4 to 7 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 5 at 12 noon at the funeral home with entombment following at Washington Park East Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Linwood Christian Church, 4424 E Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN 46201. To leave a memory for the family visit FlannerBuchanan.com
