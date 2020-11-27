1/1
Kathleen Perry
1925 - 2020
Kathleen Perry

Indianapolis - Kathleen Alice (Kaye) Fleenor Perry was born March 19, 1925. She passed on Monday, November 23, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother; sisters Dorothy Elizabeth Johnson and Helen Annabell Prince; and brothers Paul Eugene Fleenor, Robert Edward Fleenor, and Gerald L. Fleenor.

Kaye is survived by her two children Beverly Kaye Raspenti (Richard) and Frederick Thomas Perry (John Negley); one brother Darrel Russell Fleenor (Wanda); three grandchildren Laura Kay Greif (Wade), Jennifer Lynn Willis, and Kristopher Todd Johnson (Leah); and six great-grandchildren Justice and Alyssa Willis; and Chyan, Aiden, Adelynn, and Kielah Johnson.

Visitation will be Friday December 4 from 4 to 7 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 5 at 12 noon at the funeral home with entombment following at Washington Park East Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Linwood Christian Church, 4424 E Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN 46201. To leave a memory for the family visit FlannerBuchanan.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East
DEC
5
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East
