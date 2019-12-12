|
|
Kathleen Sue Breedlove
Pittsboro - Kathy Breedlove, 76 passed peacefully from this life to be with her Savior Jesus on Dec. 11, 2019. She was born April 13, 1943, to Ira Thomas and Ruth Shepherd in Indianapolis. A 1961 graduate of North Central High School, she worked several years for Rick Ross Salon of Glendale. Later she enjoyed driving school buses for North West Hendricks Schools. She married Dale Breedlove in 1976. Kathy had been a member of New Life Christian Church of Lizton and then Connection Pointe Church of Brownsburg. At Connection Pointe she served in the Library and Disabilities Ministries. She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Steve Smith, and son, Brian Smith. Kathy is survived by her husband Dale, brother Jim Shepherd and sister Janice Lane, sons, David (Lisa) Trick of Inverness, Fl., Thad Smith of Avon, and daughter Elizabeth (Keith) Breedlove Hunt of North Salem ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm with funeral service immediately following. Burial will be held at 11:00 am Monday, December 16, 2019, at Washington Park North Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in honor of Kathy to Missions of Love, P.O. Box 292 Hartford, KY 42347.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019