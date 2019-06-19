|
Kathleen "Kathy" Sue Nichols
Indianapolis - Kathleen "Kathy" Sue Nichols, 79, of Indianapolis, passed away on June 15, 2019. She was born on November 23, 1939 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Preston R. and Inez C. (Leininger) Nichols.
She is survived by her brothers, Rev. Jerrold Nichols (Ft. Wayne, IN) and Daniel R. Nichols (Greenwood, IN); her sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen, Ethel, Mary and Becky Nichols; 31 nieces and nephews; 57 great nieces and nephews; and four great-great nieces and nephews. Her former husband is James L. Jensen. In addition to her family, she is survived by long time friends, Shirley Smitha, Sandy Mobley, Maxine Wilton, and Mike Carter.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Regina Nichols McCarty, John C. Nichols, Donna Nichols Hopper, Norma Nichols Morgan, Roland Nichols, Rex Nichols, and William P. Nichols, Sr.; and brother in law, Harold Morgan.
Kathy graduated from Southport High School in 1958 and from Porter Business College in 1959. She also attended IU Extension and Butler University.
Kathy served in many capacities over her 39 years in the workforce. She was a stenographer for Eli Lilly for 2 years, secretary for the State of Indiana for 22 years, and Correctional Officer for the State of Indiana for 3 years. In retirement, she continued to work as a cashier for local restaurants, as a Certified Nursing Assistant and caregiver, and as a Mary Kay Cosmetics consultant.
Kathy was very involved in her community. She was a longtime member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Secretary of the Indy Chapter of the Retired Indiana Public Employees Association (RIPA), Beta Sigma Phi - ETA Epsilon Chapter, and Perry Township Republican's Club - serving within Perry Township as both Vice Precinct and Precinct Committeewoman. She loved cooking, playing the organ, bowling in leagues and the game of euchre. She also traveled extensively over the years.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:30 AM at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135.
Kathy will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , , or Calvary Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 19, 2019