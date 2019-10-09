|
Kathleen "Mary" Walton
Indianapolis - 93, passed away September 5, 2019. She was born March 9, 1926 in Birmingham, England, to the late Reginald and Florence London. Mary was a graduate of King Edward High School. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Birmingham University and was a physical therapist at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, England. Mary and Pete moved to Canada in December 1956 and then to Connersville, Indiana in 1957. She then worked at Reid Memorial Hospital and later with Fayette Memorial Hospital.
Mary was a member of Church of the Nativity, a former member of Trinity Episcopal Church Connersville, a member of the Episcopal Church Women, and a former Girl Scout Leader. Mary enjoyed knitting, cooking and volunteering at her church.
Mary is survived by her children, Anne Byerly (Jerry) of Carmel, IN, Nick Walton, Memphis, TN and daughter-in-law Kris Walton Bloomington, IN ; grandchildren, Andy Byerly (Jaime), Kate Byerly, Pete Byerly (Ashley), Taylor Conley (Kevin), Abby Makela (Zach), Amber Ownings (Luke) and Adam Walton (Megan); sister, Dr. Jane Robinson; brother, Dr. John Milton London; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Rev. Hugh "Pete" Walton; and a son, John F. Walton. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m., October 20, 2019, at Nativity Episcopal Church, 7300 Lantern Road, Indianapolis, with visitation one hour prior. Memorial contributions are suggested to Nativity Episcopal Church. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019