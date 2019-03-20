|
|
Kathryn L. "Katie" Riedel Beavis
Indianapolis - Kathryn L. "Katie" Riedel Beavis, 90, of Indianapolis, passed away March 18, 2019. Visitation: Thurs., March 21, 2019 4-8 p.m. in the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 a.m. Fri., March 22, 2019 at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 8300 Rahke Rd., Indianapolis. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visit www.OrileyFuneralHome.com where you may read the entire obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 20, 2019