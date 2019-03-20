Services
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Barnabas Catholic Church
8300 Rahke Rd
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Kathryn L. Riedel "Katie" Beavis

Kathryn L. Riedel "Katie" Beavis Obituary
Kathryn L. "Katie" Riedel Beavis

Indianapolis - Kathryn L. "Katie" Riedel Beavis, 90, of Indianapolis, passed away March 18, 2019. Visitation: Thurs., March 21, 2019 4-8 p.m. in the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 a.m. Fri., March 22, 2019 at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 8300 Rahke Rd., Indianapolis. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visit www.OrileyFuneralHome.com where you may read the entire obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 20, 2019
