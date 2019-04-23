Services
Flinn & Maguire Funeral Home - Franklin
2898 N Morton St.
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 736-5528
Kathryn Lashley
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Wright Memorial Chapel at Otterbein Senior Life
1070 W. Jefferson Street
Franklin, IN
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Wright Memorial Chapel at Otterbein Senior Life
1070 W. Jefferson Street
Franklin, IN
Kathryn Lashley


Kathryn Lashley

Indianapolis - Kathryn Lashley, 86, formerly of Indianapolis passed away Good Friday, April 19, 2019.

Survivors include children, Mona Davis, Rosa Snyder, Scott Lashley, Philip Lashley (Olena), Jeffery B. Lashley (deceased), grandchildren, Elizabeth Herrell, Holly Davis (Amanda), Danielle Davis Buck (Jeremy), Richard Snyder (Samantha), David Snyder, great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Emily, Kaylie and Olivia Snyder; brothers, Irvin and Jim (Bobbie) Bradley. Preceded in death by Marion (Burt) and her parents.

Celebration of Life will be from 4:30-6:00 on Thursday April 25th with services at 6:00 pm in the Wright Memorial Chapel at Otterbein Senior Life, 1070 W. Jefferson Street, Franklin, Indiana 46131.

Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 23, 2019
