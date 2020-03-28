|
Kathryn "Kate" Lawrie Delp
Indianapolis - b 05/02/1946 d 03/22/2020
Kathryn (Kate) Lawrie Delp was the daughter of John and Ruth (Kraeszig) Lawrie. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1964 and received her Bachelor's degree from Indiana University in 1968, followed by her Master's degree in 1971. She taught Physical Education at Emmerich Manual High School and Public School 114 in the Indianapolis Public School system, from which she retired in 2004.
Kate was the fourth child of the seven Lawrie siblings. She was preceded in death by her father and mother (John and Ruth Lawrie), sisters Margaret (Maggie) (Delbert Schoening), and Mary Ann (Toni) (Walter Walker), and brother Doug (Karen Anderson). Surviving brothers include John (Randi Greenland), Chris (Libby Chaney) and Jeff (Becky James).
She was married to Don Delp in Indianapolis in October 2015 who survives her with his daughter Val and sons Mark, Michael, Jeffery and Tony. Mr. Delp's other daughter, Donna, predeceases him.
Kate was a dominant athlete in Indianapolis during her athletic career. She was a 1963 CYO City Champion in tennis (singles, doubles and mixed doubles) and once had her serve clocked at 107 mph. She was ranked first in Girls' Tennis in the sixteen and under division. Kate played kickball for St. Catherine's CYO and helped bring home thirteen championships from her sixth grade through high school. She also won numerous CYO softball championships, and was an age group city champion in swimming for Garfield Park.
During her tenure at Manual, Kate coached volleyball, tennis and basketball. Her work was instrumental in integrating girls' athletics from the GAA into the IHSAA, which in turn paved the way for her many nieces and grand nieces to excel.
Although Kate was one of the finest athletes on the southside of Indianapolis, perhaps her most endearing qualities were her warmth, generosity, droll wit, and ability to tell a great (albeit drawn-out) story. Kate's home with its many dogs, cats and birds, became the center of family gatherings. Many have tipped a glass at the Gimber Inn.
Kathy was beloved by her siblings, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins, and friends of whom she had too many to count. She was the center of a large, tight-knit, proud family who will greatly miss her. She was treasured by all who had the pleasure to be loved by her.
A service will be held when we can all get together and celebrate this wonderful woman.
Please. Feel free to write "Your Stories About Kate"!
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020