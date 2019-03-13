|
Kathryn Louise (Egan) Peters
Indianapolis - 91, Indianapolis, IN, passed away on March 6, 2019. Kathryn was born on June 30, 1927 to James W. Eagen and Louise Olivia (Lees) Eagen in Bayonne, NJ. Kathryn was a cafeteria worker for Washington Township School Systems. Kathryn was preceded in death by her brother, James I Eagen; her husband, Robert H. Peters and their son, Richard H. Peters. She is survived by children, Thomas J. Peters (Marian), Catherine M. Peters Eads (Ted); 5 grandchildren, Anthony Peters (Kimberly), Troy Peters (Leah), Olivia Eads, Alex Eads (Alicia), Sydney Eads; and 3 great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Braelyn, and Mackenzie Peters. Visitation will be held in the Narthex of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 14598 Oakridge Rd., Carmel, IN on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial. The interment of ashes will take place at Washington Park Cemetery following the Mass. For full obituary please visit IndianaFuneralCare.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 13, 2019