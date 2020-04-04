|
|
Kathryn Ruth Deal Koenig
Franklin - Kathryn Ruth Deal Koenig, 96, passed away April 3, 2020 in Franklin, Indiana.
She was most proud of her family, her years as a minister's wife in southern and central Indiana, and her years as an educator. She was a talented quilter, seamstress, gardener and gracious hostess and partner at the churches she served with her husband of 52 years, Dr. Robert W. Koenig.
Kathryn was born to Claud and Callie Metheny Deal on August 30, 1923 at the Deal farm in Bogard Township, near Epsom, in Daviess County, Indiana. Her father farmed, installed Delco Light Plants in rural homes, and was Bogard Township Trustee while her mother was a teacher at the one room Fairview School and later at the Epsom School and was a farm wife.
She graduated from Epsom High School as a proud Salt in 1941, and enrolled at Indiana Central College (now University of Indianapolis) later that year. A member of the "Greatest Generation", she recalled peeling potatoes in the college kitchen on December 7, 1941 when she learned of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Most male students left school to volunteer in the armed services while she continued her freshman year and graduated in 1945. She returned to Epsom where she taught English and Music for three years and served the rural New Bethel EUB (Evangelical United Brethren) church as choir director (often known as 'song leader') when a young Navy veteran and theological student from Freelandville, Indiana arrived as the newly- assigned student minister. The Bonebrake (now United Theological Seminary, Dayton, Ohio) seminarian, Bob Koenig, and Kathryn, married June 15, 1949 at the New Bethel Church and served rural churches in Orange County, Indiana (Old Union and Leipsic) until assigned to the University Heights EUB Church, the college church at Indiana Central, in 1952. Son Joseph Robert was born in 1951 while living in Orange County, son Mark Louis and daughter Callie Ann were born in Indianapolis in 1954 and 1957. From 1961 to 1966 Dr, Koenig served as the District Superintendent for the EUB churches in western Indiana, living in Terre Haute. Kathryn fully supported her husband's work including taking care of three children as his endeavors often took him away from home such as when he joined Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in his March on Washington in August, 1963.
Kathryn ('Kaydee' to Bob) returned to Indianapolis in 1966 when Bob was named Executive Director of the ecumenical Church Federation of Greater Indianapolis. She taught English at Harry E. Wood High School and Music at Public School #39 while the children attended Emmerich Manual High School.
From 1973 to 1994 Kathryn and Bob returned to the local pastorate serving the Mt. Vernon First United Methodist Church (UMC) in Mt. Vernon Indiana and Roberts Park UMC in downtown Indianapolis.
Bob retired in 1994 after 50 years in the ministry but took on pastoral roles in rural UMC churches in Sullivan, Pike and Daviess counties after they returned to the Deal farm in retirement. Their last assignment in retirement was the Pleasant Hill UMC in southern Daviess County. They were part of the Pleasant Hill church until Dr. Koenig's death in 2000.
Kathryn served as President of the University of Indianapolis Alumni Board of Directors, substitute taught in the Mt. Vernon and North Daviess school systems and held leadership roles in church music and church women's groups over the years.
Kathryn continued to live (either full time or part time) at the "homeplace" (the Deal Farm near Epsom) until she moved to the Franklin United Methodist Community (now Otterbein) in Franklin, Indiana.
Mrs. Koenig was preceded in death by her husband and her daughter, Callie Ann, in 2003.She is survived by her sons, Joseph Robert (Karen) of Columbus and Mark Louis, of Indianapolis. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Kristen (Mark) Fossum, Palm Harbor, FL, Ryan (Katrin), Koenig, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Laura (Jonathan Harvey) Koenig, Sandy Hook, VA, Mark William (Katie) Koenig, Carmel, IN, and Christina Koenig, Noblesville. She is also survived by 6 great grandchildren. She will be missed by many friends and other family members.
A private family graveside service (with Rev. Philip Richardson presiding) will be held at the New Bethel Cemetery on Wednesday, April 8, 2002 in adherence to the Coronavirus COVID-19 directives. A memorial service / Celebration of Life will be set at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, Washington, IN or the Kathryn R. Koenig and Robert W. Koenig Family Scholarship at the University of Indianapolis. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gill Funeral Service, Washington, IN
Please sign the online guestbook at www.gillsince1872.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020