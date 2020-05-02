Kathryn Smith-Pace
Kathryn Smith-Pace

Indianapolis - Kathryn Smith-Pace, 87 of Indianapolis passed away April 29, 2020. She was a graduate of Crispus Attucks HS, Class of 1950. She then attended Ball State University where she founded the Delta Phi chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority on the Ball State University campus in 1954. She was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. for 68 years.

Kathryn began teaching in the Gary Public School system in 1955, where she remained until she retired. After retirement, she eventually moved back to Indianapolis.

Kathryn is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Smith-Dakits; grandsons, Taylor and Troy James; stepmother, Mrs. Anne Miller of Carson, CA; brothers, Guy L. (Sue Carol) Miller III and Herbert T. (Vicky) Miller Sr.; sisters, Mrs. Lesly Gibson, Mrs. Theodore (Larry) Thomas, Mrs. Angela Tamrat Getacheu and Mrs. Elizabeth Miller; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private family service was held at Grundy Memorial Chapel.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
