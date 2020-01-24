|
Kathryn T. Pfeiffer
Indianapolis - 89, of Indianapolis, passed away on January 22, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Little and Sons Stop Eleven Chapel (4901 E. Stop 11 Rd., Indianapolis, IN. 46237) from 4pm-8pm. Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10am at St. Jude Catholic Church (5353 McFarland Rd., Indianapolis, IN. 46227). Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
www.littleandsonsindianapolis.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020