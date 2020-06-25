Kathy Ann Risley



Kokomo - 66, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away on June 20, 2020 at Bridgewater Healthcare Center in Carmel, IN from breast cancer that metastasized to her liver. She was born on October 5, 1953 in Princeton, IN, grew up in Marietta, GA and Indianapolis, and graduated from North Central High School in Indianapolis in 1972. She was the oldest child of Dr. H T Risley, D.D.S. (1924-2018) and Georgia Ann (Ford) Risley (1925-1977), both of whom preceded her in death.



She was a dental assistant for 30 years in Kokomo (1974-2004), first for her father until he retired in 1982 and then for two other dentists until she retired in 2004. Then in 2005, she went to work at various Webb's Hallmark shops in Kokomo until she retired for good in 2019.



She was a loving sister and aunt, and is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Kerry Ford and Tina (Wash) Risley; a sister and brother-in-law, Kimberly Jean (Risley) Lakin and Michael Lakin; and a nephew, Matthew Lance Lakin.



A private service will be held on a later date.









