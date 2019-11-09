|
Kathy Anne Wynne
Kathy passed away peacefully at home in the presence of her family and close friends on November 8, 2019 at the age of 62. She fought a courageous battle against metastatic breast cancer for over ten years and had become an inspiration for many who followed her struggle.
Kathy was born in Indianapolis on March 12, 1957 to the late George O. and Ida Mae (Patterson) Avery. She was a graduate of North Central High School (Indianapolis) and DePauw University (School of Nursing), where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She was a Registered Nurse and most of her nursing career was spent at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. She was a competitive swimmer and tennis player, as well as an avid scuba diver. Her "serenity" place was Saba, which she visited sixteen times, and where she dove over 1,000 times with her favorite people at Sea Saba.
Kathy was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and friend. Her children were her treasure and greatest source of happiness. She is survived by her husband of almost 40 years, Robert Stafford Wynne; her son, Robert Black Wynne; her daughter, Georgia Anne Wynne; her brother, Gerald Avery; and relatives and friends too numerous to list here. She was predeceased by her eldest son, Cary Stafford Wynne. Kathy will be greatly missed and her memory will be cherished by all who knew her.
Kathy and her family are especially grateful for the wonderful care provided by Dr. Rueme E. Birhiray, her oncologist and hero, Dr. Brandon K. Martinez, her interventional radiologist, and all of the nurses and staff at the St. Vincent Breast Center and St. Vincent Hospital. The family would also like to recognize the extraordinary kindness and professionalism of Laury Wallace and the hospice team of Life's Journey of Avon.
A calling will be held on Wednesday, Novembner 13 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Leppert Mortuary in Nora (740 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN). Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 14 at 2:00 pm at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church (1402 West Main Street, Carmel, IN 46032).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019