Was born Oct. 29, 1950 and entered into heaven on May 14, 2019. Kathy was a 1968 graduate of Pittsboro High School. She held several jobs over the years including dispatching for Ploughe's Wrecker Service, Wabash Ford, Andy Mohr Truck Center and Ryder Truck Rental. Her most rewarding job was being a stay at home mother and taking care of other children who became family for over 20 years. Kathy enjoyed traveling, cooking, sewing, spending time with her family and extended family, and winters in Florida with her loving husband Mark. Kathy is survived by her husband of 48 years Mark Lippard; son Andrew (Kristi) Lippard; stepsons Terry (Cincotta) Lippard, Michael (Susie) Lippard; four wonderful brothers; four wonderful and sister-in-law's; two sisters; twelve grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Carl Pfeifer, Lois Pfeifer Kessler and brother Tommy Pfeifer. Visitation will be from 10am to 12 noon Sat. June 15 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with memorial services there at 12 noon. Family and friends are welcome to join us at the Brownsburg American Legion Post 331 immediately following the memorial service to continue in celebrating the life of Kathy. In lieu of flowers make donations to Fellowship Church, PO Box 1-2-1, Englewood, FL 34295, for the Memorial Garden fund in memory of Kathy. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 9, 2019