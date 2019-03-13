Katrina Northam Black



67 of Speedway passed away at home on March 5, 2019. She was born August 7, 1951 in New Castle, IN the daughter of Richard and Phyllis Sullivan Northam. Katrina was a manager for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Lucas Oil Raceway. She was a past president of the Ben Davis Band Boosters and active in the Girls Scouts. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Dan Black. She is survived by two daughters, Nicala Perry and Jenny Davis (Joe); grandchildren, Brandon, Jazmine, Jordan, Keaton, Jacob, and Joey; siblings, Steve Northam (Deborah), Nan Johnson (Erik), Rick Northam (Lisa), and Michael Northam; as well as several nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday March 16, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel. Memorial visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Indiana Donor Network. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 13, 2019