Kawika Lee Pieper
9/16/92---7/11/20
Kawika was born in Honolulu Hawaii on September 16th, 1992 to Sandra Lee Pieper and Matthew Pieper.
He was the youngest of 3, Sister Sharr Marie Ma Sun and Kalena Herrera.
Kawika spent the first 10 years of his life in Indianapolis and was involved in many Franklin Township Youth Sports.
HIs family moved back to Honolulu in 2003 and he graduated from Moanalua High School in 2011.
Kawika's first passion was football and he was able to chase his dreams of playing college football at Florida A&M University and Arizona Western Jr College.
He followed in his parents footsteps to chase his next dreams of becoming a chef.
Kawika worked for the Cunningham Restaurant Group since 2014. Kawika worked up the ranks from cook at MESH, Sous Chef at VIDA and His last position as Executive Chef at NESSO. Kawika will be greatly missed by many.
Kawika was preceded in death by his wonderful mother Sandy Pieper and will be laid to rest alongside her on August 22nd, 2020 at Hawaiian Memorial Cemetery on Oahu.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send donations in the honor of Kawika Lee Pieper to the Indianapolis Campus of Ivy Tech Community College Hospitality Student Scholarship Fund. http://giving.ivytech.edu/online-giving/