Kay Brennan Gillespie
Muncie - Kay Brennan Gillespie, 76, passed away Sunday evening, May 3, 2020 at Community Hospital in Anderson.
She was born November 14, 1943, in Indianapolis, the daughter of Earl and Maxine (Holt) Brennan. Kay graduated from Tudor Hall High School in Indianapolis in 1962. She attended William Woods College in Fulton, Missouri, then attended Indiana University and Ball State University. Kay married Lewis Gillespie at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in April, 1968 in Indianapolis, and they moved to Muncie in 1969.
Mrs. Gillespie retired as a Librarian for Muncie Community Schools, retiring in 2000 after 16 years. Previously, she had worked for Ball Stores and CBX Book Exchange in Muncie, and Statesman State Farm Agency in Indianapolis.
Mrs. Gillespie was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, where she was Senior Warden for five years and head of hospitality. Kay was a volunteer for Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity. She was a past PTO President and Cub Scout Leader for Anthony Elementary School. She also started the Accelerated Reading Program and Caring Kids Club at Storer Elementary. Kay and her husband, Lewis enjoyed exercising at Planet Fitness.
Kay is survived by her husband of 52 years, Lewis Gillespie; her two sons, Brennan Gillespie (wife, Ashley B.), and Shannon Gillespie; five much-beloved grandchildren, Elizabeth, Gus, Graham, Collin, and Ever Gillespie; brother-in-law, Jan Gillespie (wife, Nancy); sister-in-law, Cindy Iliff; nephew, Chris Sanders (wife Tina); nieces, Kelly Keatly (husband, Ken), Heather Gillespie Miles (husband, Rodney), and Lisa Gillespie; grand-nieces and nephews, Patrick, Jessica and Annie Keatly, Archer and Piper Miles, Erin Sanders (fiancé, Robert Alcala), and Kyla Stevenson (husband, Derrick).
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Michael Brennan; a daughter-in-law, Jane E. Gillespie; uncle and aunt, John and Margaret Brennan; uncle and aunt, Oscar "Whitey" and Paula Hagemier; cousin, Robert "Bo" Hagemier; brother-in-law, Daniel Iliff; and nephew, Jason Sanders.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Grace Episcopal Church this summer.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 300 S. Madison Street, Muncie, IN 47305, or Park Tudor High School, 7200 N. College Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 9 to May 10, 2020.