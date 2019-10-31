|
|
Kay E. "Kellie" Schneck
Kokomo - Kay E. "Kellie" Schneck, 58, Kokomo, passed away Sunday October 27, 2019, at IU Medical Center in Indianapolis. She was born November 18, 1960, in Indianapolis, the daughter of Donald P. & Cecile M. (LaBelle) Kinney. On September 4, 1993, in Indianapolis, she married Barry A. Schneck. Kellie often said Barry saved her with his kindness and love and he definitely was her "better half".
Kellie was a 1978 graduate of Northwestern High School and earned her LPN at nursing school. She served as a nurse in the Indianapolis area for over 30 years. Kellie was a well-informed dedicated and compassionate nurse. She enjoyed baking, crocheting, listening to music, and spending time with her beloved dogs, Schultz and Angus. Kellie loved her Irish cabin at Raccoon Lake and called it her sanctuary. She enjoyed watching the deer and the sunsets from her boat and would even challenge the young boys to a Jet Ski race (often winning)!
Kellie had varied interest, a renaissance woman, and was as comfortable at the Opera in Milan as she was at the thoroughbred horse race track. She could handicap with the best of them and always said it was in her blood because she was Irish. Kellie was very proud of her Irish heritage. She was a redheaded green eyed colleen and an avid Notre Dame Football fan. She frequently stated "when I die, just put in the newspaper that I was a loyal, witty Irish woman." Go Irish!! Kellie admired the commitment, love, and courage of the Nuns from the Kokomo Poor Clares and enjoyed attending mass at the Monastery.
Kellie dearly loved her children and grandchildren. She was the baby in her family and loved the closeness she had with her brothers and sister always teasing them about their advanced age. Kellie was proud of her nieces and always referred to them as "her girls" or "sweet pea". Each one was special to her in their own way.
Along with her husband Barry, Kellie is survived by her children, Greg A. Schneck, and Amber D. Schneck; grandchildren, Riley, Macy, and Morgan Schneck; siblings, Sean Kinney, Tom Kinney, and Gilayne Lange, along with 9 nieces.
Kellie was preceded in death by her parents.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am Monday, November 4, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington Street, with Rev. Fr. David Huemmer the celebrant. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2-5 pm Sunday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main Street, Russiaville. Memorial contributions may be made in Kellie's memory to the Monastery of the Poor Clares. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019