Sheridan - Kay Lancaster, 81, of Sheridan, Indiana, died at 1:10 AM on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. Kay was born May 22,1938 in Beaver Falls, PA, the daughter of Blanche McKee Webster and Frank E. Love. Her stepfather, Norman C. Webster, was her chosen father figure.

Kay's husband, Phil, died in November 1988, which was not long after having lost their eldest son, Mike, in July of the same year. She is survived by her daughter, Beth Lancaster Moon (Marty) and her son, Kent Lancaster (Karen); along with two granddaughters, Kendra Lancaster Hall (Ben) and Kelsie Lancaster; a sister, Jane Padgett; and two nieces, Cindy Padgett and Deb Padgett Boocher (Dan).

Arrangements have been entrusted to Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road, in Noblesville, IN 46062. Visitation will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the funeral home, with Rev. Jim Kyle presiding. Interment will follow in Carmel Cemetery with her husband, Phil, and their son, Mike.

In lieu of flowers, Kay's family requests memorial contributions in her name be made to the AQHA Foundation, PO Box 32111, Amarillo TX 79120; or Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Suite 105, Northfield, IL 60093-2744; or Purdue Animal Hospital, c/o Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine, Office of Advancement, Lynn Hall, Room 1177A, 625 Harrison Street, West Lafayette, IN 47907.

Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
