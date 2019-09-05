Services
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Connection Pointe Christian Church
Brownsburg, IN
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Connection Pointe Christian Church
Brownsburg, IN
Kay Slack Obituary
Kay Slack, 77, Brownsburg, passed away on September 4, 2019. She worked for several years as an elementary school teacher in various school districts and was a member of the Order of Eastern Star in Spencer, IN. She was a very active member of Connection Pointe Christian Church in Brownsburg.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Ken Slack and parents Louis and Elizabeth Franklin. Survivors include sons David (Erin) Slack, Eric (Lindsey) Slack; granddaughters Ava and Alyssa Slack.

A memorial visitation will be from 4 pm to 7 pm Sun. Sept. 8 at Connection Pointe Christian Church, Brownsburg, with memorial services there Mon. Sept. 9 at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Connection Pointe Christian Church Community Impact or Red Sands Christian Schools in care of Dawn Springer, 502 Airport Rd., Winslow, AZ 86047. Online guestbook at

www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
