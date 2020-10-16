1/1
Kay Sue Williamson
1936 - 2020
Kay Sue Williamson

Kay Sue Williamson, 84, of Anderson, passed away from a brief battle with COVID-19 on October 15, 2020 at St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital. She was born on May 7, 1936 in Elwood, Indiana.

Kay Sue graduated from Frankton High School in 1954.

She worked in data processing for Relm Communications formally known as Regency Electronics and retired after 42 years of service.

She enjoyed spending her free time with her friends, and playing slots at Hoosier Park.

Kay Sue is survived by her loving sons, Andrew Williamson and Derek Williamson, sister, Betty Cochran of Lodi, CA, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard G. Williamson; parents, Jack Moyer and Lelah Knotts; and siblings, Jerry Feight, Clara Wright, Mary K. Dailey, Gene Moyer, Harry Moyer, Raymond Moyer, and Helen Moyer.

The family would like thank all the doctors and nurses that cared for mom especially Dr. Brian Eddy, Dr. Emily Musgrave, Dr. Todd DeHaven, Dr. Philip Lee, Dr. David Martin, Dr. James Milligan, and Dr. Yi Yang.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 19, 2020, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 W. 53rd St. Anderson, IN.

Services will follow visitation at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Bishop Danny St.Clair officiating.

Entombment will take place in the Anderson Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.

www.loosecares.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory
OCT
19
Service
01:00 PM
Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory
200 West 53rd Street
Anderson, IN 46013
(765) 649-5255
