Kazuko Blocker



Carmel - Kazuko Blocker, 93, passed away at her home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 with her daughter by her side. Kazuko was born March 5, 1927 in Sasebo, Japan to the late Kesaichi and Mume Nakano. She worked as a bank teller.



Private family services will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel.



Kazuko was the widow of James R. Blocker. She is survived by her daughter, Janet S. Blocker.













