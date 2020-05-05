Kazuko Blocker
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kazuko's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kazuko Blocker

Carmel - Kazuko Blocker, 93, passed away at her home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 with her daughter by her side. Kazuko was born March 5, 1927 in Sasebo, Japan to the late Kesaichi and Mume Nakano. She worked as a bank teller.

Private family services will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel.

Kazuko was the widow of James R. Blocker. She is survived by her daughter, Janet S. Blocker.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
3178482929
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved