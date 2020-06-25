Kedrick Fisher
Noblesville - Kedrick E. Fisher, 93, of Noblesville, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his home in Noblesville. He was born on March 14, 1927 to Rev. G. Lavon and Mary (Myers) Fisher in Eaton, Indiana.
He is survived by his daughters, Janis (Bob) Wyatt and Holly Fisher, son, Kent Fisher; five grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joann Fisher in 2019; sister, Dana Moore.
Services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road in Noblesville. Visitation will be from 4 pm to 8 pm on Monday June 29, 2020 at the funeral home. Entombment with Military Rites will be at Hamilton Memorial Park Cemetery in Westfield.
For full obituary and condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.