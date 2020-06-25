Kedrick Fisher
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kedrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kedrick Fisher

Noblesville - Kedrick E. Fisher, 93, of Noblesville, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his home in Noblesville. He was born on March 14, 1927 to Rev. G. Lavon and Mary (Myers) Fisher in Eaton, Indiana.

He is survived by his daughters, Janis (Bob) Wyatt and Holly Fisher, son, Kent Fisher; five grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joann Fisher in 2019; sister, Dana Moore.

Services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road in Noblesville. Visitation will be from 4 pm to 8 pm on Monday June 29, 2020 at the funeral home. Entombment with Military Rites will be at Hamilton Memorial Park Cemetery in Westfield.

For full obituary and condolences: www.randallroberts.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Randall & Roberts Funeral Home - Westfield Rd.
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Service
11:00 AM
Randall & Roberts Funeral Home - Westfield Rd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Randall & Roberts Funeral Home - Westfield Rd.
1685 Westfield Rd
Noblesville, IN 46062
(317) 773-2584
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved