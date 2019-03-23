Services
Morning Star Church
2900 E Markland Ave
Kokomo, IN 46901
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morning Star Church
Kokomo, IN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Morning Star Church
Kokomo, IN
Keith Alan Slaughter Obituary
Keith Alan Slaughter

Kokomo - Keith Alan Slaughter, 83, Kokomo, died at his winter home in Bradenton, Florida on March 15, 2019.

An alumnus of Indiana Central College, he was the varsity baseball coach for Haworth High School (Kokomo) from 1968-1979 and is a member of the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Among his survivors are his wife, Bonnie, and sons, Mark (Dawn) Slaughter, Noblesville, and David (Monica) Slaughter, Carmel.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Morning Star Church in Kokomo, with funeral services at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Kokomo, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 23, 2019
