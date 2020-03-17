|
Keith Edward Bratton
Sarasota, FL - Keith Edward Bratton, 94, life long Hoosier, WW II Navy veteran and proud Butler graduate, passed away peacefully in Sarasota FL March 16, 2020.
A creative genius, Keith saw beyond the ordinary to what might be. His advertising campaigns won numerous awards. He treasured friendships and was happiest being with family or working at his drawing board on his "whimisicals" cut paper artworks with a humorous twist.
Keith is survived by his children, Kim Bratton (Mark Reed), Kirk Bratton (Dawn), and Eric Bratton, grandson Justin Keith Bratton and half brother, Ron Bratton.
As Keith would always say, raising his glass of red wine "Here's to your loveliness". Here's to yours, KB.
Donations in memory of Keith can be made to the Butler University College of Communications Annual Scholarship Advancement Fund Department.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020